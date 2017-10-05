Hailiang Education Group Inc (NASDAQ:HLG) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Hailiang Education Group (HLG) opened at 18.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $484.45 million, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of -0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.54. Hailiang Education Group has a 12-month low of $7.35 and a 12-month high of $21.00.

Get Hailiang Education Group Inc alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/bidaskclub-downgrades-hailiang-education-group-inc-hlg-to-buy.html.

About Hailiang Education Group

Hailiang Education Group Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries Hailiang Education (HK) Limited (Hailiang HK) and Zhejiang Hailiang Education Consulting and Services Co, Ltd. (Hailiang Consulting), and consolidated affiliated entities, Zhejiang Hailiang Education Investment Co, Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Hailiang Education Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hailiang Education Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.