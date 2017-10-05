BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP) Cut to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BGC Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of BGC Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

Shares of BGC Partners (NASDAQ BGCP) opened at 15.30 on Monday. BGC Partners has a 1-year low of $8.36 and a 1-year high of $15.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.03 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.28.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. BGC Partners had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 35.60%. The firm had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that BGC Partners will post $0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other BGC Partners news, Director Linda A. Bell sold 13,650 shares of BGC Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $200,655.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGCP. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in BGC Partners by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 567,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,446,000 after acquiring an additional 84,031 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in BGC Partners by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 26,643 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,986,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,564,000 after buying an additional 77,964 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 341,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 134,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 31,472 shares during the period. 42.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc (BGC) is a global brokerage company servicing the financial and real estate markets. The Company operates through two segments: Financial Services and Real Estate Services. It provides a range of services, including trade execution, broker-dealer services clearing, trade compression, post trade, information, and other back-office services to a range of financial and non-financial institutions.

