Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.90 Billion

Analysts expect that Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) will announce $1.90 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.93 billion. Berry Global Group posted sales of $1.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full-year sales of $1.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.10 billion to $7.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.56 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $7.35 billion to $7.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Berry Global Group.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 55.59%. Berry Global Group’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays PLC raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Berry Global Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.08.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 317.1% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 52,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after buying an additional 40,180 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 154.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 19,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 11,569 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 55,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after buying an additional 8,160 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) traded up 0.38% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.78. 741,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Berry Global Group has a 52 week low of $42.74 and a 52 week high of $59.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.23.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc, formerly Berry Plastics Group, Inc, is a provider of value-added plastic consumer packaging, non-woven specialty materials and engineered materials. The Company offers products, such as closures, prescription vials, specialty films, adhesives, nonwovens, drink cups, containers and bottles.

