Bernard D. Berman Sells 20,000 Shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. (FSC) Stock

Fifth Street Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:FSC) CEO Bernard D. Berman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $108,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,968 shares in the company, valued at $195,306.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. (NASDAQ FSC) opened at 5.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.80. Fifth Street Finance Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $5.91.

Fifth Street Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:FSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.35 million. Fifth Street Finance Corp. had a negative net margin of 37.21% and a positive return on equity of 8.27%. Equities research analysts expect that Fifth Street Finance Corp. will post $0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Fifth Street Finance Corp.’s payout ratio is -288.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Fifth Street Finance Corp. during the second quarter worth approximately $7,915,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,289,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,539,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after acquiring an additional 786,975 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,145,091 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after acquiring an additional 484,431 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. by 574.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 350,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 298,609 shares during the period. 32.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FSC shares. TheStreet cut Fifth Street Finance Corp. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. National Securities upgraded Fifth Street Finance Corp. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded Fifth Street Finance Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.75 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Fifth Street Finance Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fifth Street Finance Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Street Finance Corp. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.54.

Fifth Street Finance Corp. Company Profile

Fifth Street Finance Corp. is a specialty finance company. The Company is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company acts as a business development company (BDC). The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its portfolio’s total return by generating current income from its debt investments, and capital appreciation from its equity investments.

