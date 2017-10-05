Berkley W R Corp Purchases New Holdings in Modern Media Ac (MMDM)

Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Modern Media Ac (NASDAQ:MMDM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 799,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,809,000. Modern Media Ac accounts for 1.0% of Berkley W R Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Berkley W R Corp owned about 15.45% of Modern Media Ac as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Modern Media Ac (NASDAQ MMDM) remained flat at $9.79 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,700 shares. The company’s market cap is $253.32 million. Modern Media Ac has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $9.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.82.
Receive News & Ratings for Modern Media Ac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modern Media Ac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.