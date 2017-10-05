Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Aggreko plc (LON:AGK) to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday. They currently have GBX 770 ($10.21) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 800 ($10.61).

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Aggreko plc in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.27) target price on shares of Aggreko plc in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Aggreko plc in a report on Friday, July 21st. J P Morgan Chase & Co reduced their target price on shares of Aggreko plc from GBX 881 ($11.69) to GBX 867 ($11.50) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a reduce rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.61) target price on shares of Aggreko plc in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aggreko plc currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 876.25 ($11.62).

Get Aggreko plc alerts:

Shares of Aggreko plc (LON AGK) opened at 885.50 on Monday. The company’s market cap is GBX 2.25 billion. Aggreko plc has a 52 week low of GBX 751.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 1,070.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 889.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 876.80.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Berenberg Bank Lowers Aggreko plc (AGK) to Sell” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/berenberg-bank-lowers-aggreko-plc-agk-to-sell.html.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.38 ($0.12) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th.

Aggreko plc Company Profile

Aggreko plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is a provider of modular, mobile power and related solutions. The Company’s segments include Power Solutions and Rental Solutions. The Power Solutions segment provides solutions for power requirements. The Power Solutions segment has two businesses: utility and industrial.

Receive News & Ratings for Aggreko plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aggreko plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.