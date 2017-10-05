Benefitfocus, Inc. (BNFT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Benefitfocus, Inc. offers cloud-based software solutions to consumers, employers, insurance carriers and brokers. The Company’s platform of products and services enable customers to efficiently shop, enroll, manage and exchange benefits information. Benefitfocus, Inc. is based in Charleston, South Carolina. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Benefitfocus in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Benefitfocus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Chardan Capital cut shares of Benefitfocus from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a buy rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Benefitfocus in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. lifted their price objective on shares of Benefitfocus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.78.

Benefitfocus (BNFT) traded down 1.01% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.90. 114,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.75 and its 200-day moving average is $31.69. Benefitfocus has a 1-year low of $24.55 and a 1-year high of $42.49. The company’s market capitalization is $994.61 million.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $63.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.07 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Analysts forecast that Benefitfocus will post ($0.30) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Benefitfocus in the second quarter worth approximately $463,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Benefitfocus by 11.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Benefitfocus by 22.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Benefitfocus by 19.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 268,724 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,765,000 after acquiring an additional 43,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Benefitfocus in the second quarter worth approximately $260,000. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc (Benefitfocus) is a provider of cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers and brokers. The Benefitfocus Platform allows how organizations and individuals shop for, enroll in, manage and exchange benefits. The Company operates through two business segments: Employer, which derives its revenue from customers that use the Company’s services for the provision of benefits to their employees, and administrators acting on behalf of employers, Carrier, which derives its revenue from insurance companies that provide coverage at their own risk.

