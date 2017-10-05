Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (BHE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $35.30

Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.30 and last traded at $35.20, with a volume of 266,681 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.00.

BHE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.79 and its 200 day moving average is $32.53.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $616.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Benchmark Electronics, Inc. will post $1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Benchmark Electronics news, Director Douglas G. Duncan sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $188,971.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,020.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $32,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,709.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,494 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,850. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $593,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 38,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CS Mckee LP boosted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. CS Mckee LP now owns 40,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc is a provider of electronic manufacturing services. The Company operates through three segments: the Americas, Asia and Europe. It provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment, including equipment for the aerospace and defense industry; telecommunication equipment; computers and related products for business enterprises; medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

