Benchmark Electronics (BHE) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.06

Headlines about Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Benchmark Electronics earned a daily sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the technology company an impact score of 45.7724072822837 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) traded up 0.071% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.475. 86,790 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.085 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.53. Benchmark Electronics has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $35.65.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $616.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.00 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Benchmark Electronics will post $1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on BHE. BidaskClub cut shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

In other news, VP Scott R. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $32,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,709.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas G. Duncan sold 5,922 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $188,971.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,524 shares in the company, valued at $974,020.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,494 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,850 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc is a provider of electronic manufacturing services. The Company operates through three segments: the Americas, Asia and Europe. It provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment, including equipment for the aerospace and defense industry; telecommunication equipment; computers and related products for business enterprises; medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

