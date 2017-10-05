Belmond (BEL) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

Press coverage about Belmond (NYSE:BEL) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Belmond earned a news sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 45.873609884634 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Belmond (NYSE BEL) traded up 2.18% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.05. The company had a trading volume of 324,585 shares. Belmond has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $14.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.17 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day moving average is $12.67.

Belmond (NYSE:BEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $165.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.93 million. Belmond had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 1.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Belmond will post $0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BEL. Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Belmond in a report on Thursday, August 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Belmond from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Belmond from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Belmond Company Profile

Belmond Ltd. (Belmond) is a hotel company and adventure travel operator. As of December 31, 2016, Belmond owned, partially-owned and/or operated 45 properties, consisting of 34 individual deluxe hotels, 29 of which are owned (including nine under long-term lease), five European tourist trains, two cruise ships in Myanmar (one of which is under long-term charter), one French canal cruise business consisting of five small canal boats, and one stand-alone restaurant in the United States.

