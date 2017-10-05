Belden Inc (BDC) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its stake in Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,167,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 67,800 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 5.13% of Belden worth $163,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Belden by 22.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after acquiring an additional 15,757 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Belden by 4.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Belden by 5.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Belden by 21.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Belden in the first quarter valued at about $750,000.

Get Belden Inc alerts:

In related news, SVP Paul Keith Turner sold 3,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $292,677.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,945.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Belden Inc (BDC) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/belden-inc-bdc-shares-sold-by-fmr-llc.html.

Shares of Belden Inc (NYSE BDC) opened at 83.61 on Thursday. Belden Inc has a 52-week low of $60.06 and a 52-week high of $83.90. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.44 and a 200 day moving average of $73.35.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $610.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.16 million. Belden had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Belden Inc will post $5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Belden’s payout ratio is 8.66%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Belden in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Belden in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price target on shares of Belden from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Belden presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.88.

About Belden

Belden Inc is a signal transmission solutions provider company. The Company operates through five segment: Broadcast Solutions (Broadcast), Enterprise Connectivity Solutions (Enterprise), Industrial Connectivity Solutions (Industrial Connectivity), Industrial IT Solutions (Industrial IT), and Network Security Solutions (Network Security).

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.