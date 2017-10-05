Beaufort Securities Reaffirms Speculative Buy Rating for Motif Bio PLC (MTFB)

Beaufort Securities reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of Motif Bio PLC (LON:MTFB) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm currently has a GBX 110 ($1.46) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Motif Bio PLC in a research note on Friday, September 29th. FinnCap restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.33) price target on shares of Motif Bio PLC in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 101.50 ($1.35).

Motif Bio PLC (LON MTFB) opened at 45.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 29.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 30.44. The firm’s market cap is GBX 118.95 million. Motif Bio PLC has a one year low of GBX 21.44 and a one year high of GBX 53.50.

Motif Bio PLC Company Profile

Motif Bio plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in development of antibiotics, which are designed for treatment of infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. It operates in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical formulations segment. The Company is focused on development of its product, Iclaprim, for the treatment of the bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI) and hospital acquired bacterial pneumonia (HABP), including those caused by resistant strains, such as methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) and multi-drug resistant Streptococcus pneumonia (MDRSP).

