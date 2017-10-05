Beacon Securities Comments on H2O Innovation Inc’s Q1 2018 Earnings (HEO)

H2O Innovation Inc (CVE:HEO) – Investment analysts at Beacon Securities issued their Q1 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of H2O Innovation in a research note issued to investors on Monday. Beacon Securities analyst G. Leung anticipates that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for H2O Innovation’s Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

About H2O Innovation

H2O Innovation Inc is engaged in providing integrated technological water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology to municipal, energy and mining end users. The Company is also engaged in delivering drinking water and process water production, and wastewater treatment systems, including related services.

