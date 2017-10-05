Bayesian Capital Management LP Takes Position in Office Depot, Inc. (ODP)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacad Investment Ltd. raised its position in shares of Office Depot by 1,292.3% in the second quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 18,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Office Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Office Depot by 13.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Office Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Office Depot by 11.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) opened at 3.78 on Thursday. Office Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $6.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average of $4.99.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Office Depot had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 2.49%. Office Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Office Depot, Inc. will post $0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. Office Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Office Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Office Depot in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America Corporation restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Office Depot in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $5.75) on shares of Office Depot in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Office Depot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

About Office Depot

Office Depot, Inc provides a selection of products and services to consumers and businesses of various sizes. The Company’s segments include North American Retail Division and North American Business Solutions Division. The North American Retail Division includes retail stores in the United States, including Puerto Rico and the United States Virgin Islands, which offer office supplies, technology products and solutions, business machines and related supplies, facilities products and office furniture.

