Bayesian Capital Management LP Takes $201,000 Position in Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 4.5% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 74,619,075 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,006,611,000 after buying an additional 3,236,064 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Telefonica Brasil by 0.3% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 10,932,269 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $150,586,000 after purchasing an additional 29,472 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Telefonica Brasil by 0.4% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,155,797 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $76,566,000 after purchasing an additional 19,734 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Telefonica Brasil by 7.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,844,520 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,863,000 after purchasing an additional 250,032 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Telefonica Brasil by 10.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,497,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,175,000 after purchasing an additional 340,648 shares during the period. 10.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on VIV. BidaskClub raised Telefonica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Telefonica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Telefonica Brasil in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $15.00 target price on Telefonica Brasil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Telefonica Brasil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) opened at 16.25 on Thursday. Telefonica Brasil S.A. has a 1-year low of $11.95 and a 1-year high of $16.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.82. The firm has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.36.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). Telefonica Brasil had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Telefonica Brasil S.A. will post $0.90 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Telefonica Brasil’s previous dividend of $0.02. Telefonica Brasil’s payout ratio is currently 81.08%.

Telefonica Brasil SA is a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil offering postpaid mobile services. The Company also operates as a fixed telecommunications company in the state of Sao Paulo. The Company markets its mobile services under its Vivo brand. It offers its clients a portfolio of products, including mobile and fixed voice, mobile data, fixed broadband, ultra-fast broadband, Pay television, information technology and digital services.

