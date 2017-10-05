Bayesian Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Zynga Inc. (ZNGA)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 46,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNGA. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its stake in Zynga by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 311,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 103,210 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Zynga by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,542,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,247,000 after acquiring an additional 87,300 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Zynga by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,277,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Zynga by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 448,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 60,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Zynga by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,597,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) opened at 3.82 on Thursday. The firm’s market capitalization is $3.31 billion. Zynga Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $4.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.44.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $209.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.64 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 10.50% and a negative return on equity of 3.83%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ZNGA. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.70 target price on shares of Zynga in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.35 target price (up previously from $3.65) on shares of Zynga in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.65 target price (up previously from $4.25) on shares of Zynga in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.06.

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 12,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $45,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 134,478 shares in the company, valued at $506,982.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $134,160 over the last quarter. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc is a provider of social game services. The Company develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as iPhone Operating System (iOS) operating system and Android operating system and social networking sites, such as Facebook. The Company has developed a range of social games, including games in its Slots, Words With Friends, Zynga Poker and FarmVille franchises.

