Basic Energy Services, Inc. (BAS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:BAS) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has $22.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Basic Energy Services provides a range of services to America’s oil and gas producers. Its operations span the heartland of domestic onshore production from Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and New Mexico to the Rocky Mountain states . Its services support the entire life cycle of a well – from drilling to production and finally – abandonment. They are committed to providing a safe and rewarding workplace, giving its customers the value they expect and doing our part to support a strong and viable oil and gas industry. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BAS. BidaskClub lowered Basic Energy Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Basic Energy Services in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Basic Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Basic Energy Services in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $26.50 price target on shares of Basic Energy Services in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Basic Energy Services has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.58.

Shares of Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) opened at 19.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.42. The company’s market cap is $482.43 million. Basic Energy Services has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $44.75.

In other Basic Energy Services news, Director Timothy H. Day bought 15,000 shares of Basic Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.69 per share, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,538. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel E. Langford bought 2,000 shares of Basic Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.20 per share, with a total value of $28,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $509,990 and have sold 13,657 shares valued at $241,075. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. bought a new position in shares of Basic Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,639,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Basic Energy Services by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,088,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,109,000 after acquiring an additional 464,691 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its stake in shares of Basic Energy Services by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,022,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,463,000 after acquiring an additional 189,017 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Basic Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,018,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Basic Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,891,000.

Basic Energy Services, Inc provides a range of well site services in the United States to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies, including completion and remedial services, fluid services, well servicing and contract drilling. The Company operates through the segment, which include Completion and Remedial Services, Fluid Services, Well Servicing and Contract Drilling.

