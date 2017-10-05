Basf Se (BAS) Given a €96.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on Basf Se (ETR:BAS) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BAS. UBS AG set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on shares of Basf Se and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Macquarie set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Basf Se and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank AG set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on shares of Basf Se and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Basf Se and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €87.00 ($102.35) target price on shares of Basf Se and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €91.92 ($108.14).

Shares of Basf Se (ETR BAS) traded up 0.900% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €90.262. 15,641 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of €82.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.361. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €84.99 and its 200 day moving average price is €85.90. Basf Se has a 52-week low of €71.30 and a 52-week high of €94.15.

About Basf Se

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Performance Products, Functional Materials & Solutions, Agricultural Solutions, and Oil & Gas. The Chemicals segment offers solvents, plasticizers, monomers, and glues, as well as raw materials for detergents, plastics, textile fibers, paints and coatings, crop protection products, and medicines.

