Barry Investment Advisors LLC Has $644,000 Stake in Bank of America Corporation (BAC)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America Corporation were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corporation by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corporation by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corporation by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. 61.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 86,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $2,096,194.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Vetr raised Bank of America Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.59 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Instinet reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America Corporation in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bank of America Corporation in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Bank of America Corporation in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Bank of America Corporation in a report on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bank of America Corporation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.80.

Shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) opened at 25.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $270.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.25. Bank of America Corporation has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $25.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.80.

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Bank of America Corporation had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Bank of America Corporation’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post $1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Bank of America Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Bank of America Corporation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Bank of America Corporation

Bank of America Corporation is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company is a financial institution, serving individual consumers and others with a range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The Company, through its banking and various non-bank subsidiaries, throughout the United States and in international markets, provides a range of banking and non-bank financial services and products through four business segments: Consumer Banking, which comprises Deposits and Consumer Lending; Global Wealth & Investment Management, which consists of two primary businesses: Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management and U.S.

