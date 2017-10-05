Barings LLC Holds Stake in Regions Financial Corporation (RF)

Barings LLC maintained its stake in shares of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,718 shares of the bank’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial Corporation were worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial Corporation by 0.3% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial Corporation by 0.3% in the second quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL now owns 20,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial Corporation by 0.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial Corporation by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial Corporation by 0.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 17,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial Corporation alerts:

In other Regions Financial Corporation news, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $971,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,342. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan W. Matlock sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $152,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,188 shares in the company, valued at $490,223.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,514 shares of company stock worth $1,846,733. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regions Financial Corporation (RF) traded up 0.86% on Thursday, reaching $15.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,903,829 shares. Regions Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $16.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.34.

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Regions Financial Corporation had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Regions Financial Corporation will post $1.00 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Corporation declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.47 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Regions Financial Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Regions Financial Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial Corporation in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Regions Financial Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Regions Financial Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Regions Financial Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial Corporation in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.78.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Barings LLC Holds Stake in Regions Financial Corporation (RF)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/barings-llc-holds-stake-in-regions-financial-corporation-rf.html.

Regions Financial Corporation Profile

Regions Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its banking operations through Regions Bank, an Alabama state-chartered commercial bank, which is a member of the Federal Reserve System. It operates in three segments: Corporate Bank, which represents its commercial banking functions, including commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and investor real estate lending; Consumer Bank, which represents its branch network, including consumer banking products and services related to residential first mortgages, home equity lines and loans, small business loans, indirect loans, consumer credit cards and other consumer loans, as well as the corresponding deposit relationships, and Wealth Management, which offers individuals, businesses, governmental institutions and non-profit entities a range of solutions to enable transfer of wealth.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.