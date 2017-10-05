Barings LLC Has $4,059,000 Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (FBHS)

Barings LLC maintained its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $4,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. United States Steel & Carnegie Pension Fund raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. United States Steel & Carnegie Pension Fund now owns 644,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,203,000 after buying an additional 203,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 378,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,035,000 after buying an additional 32,466 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 61,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 214,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,034,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FBHS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.58.

In related news, insider E Lee Wyatt sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $169,286.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Klein sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $3,766,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 136,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,715,420. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) traded down 0.47% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.02. 121,039 shares of the stock were exchanged. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.05 and a 12 month high of $67.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.19 and its 200-day moving average is $63.87.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post $3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.35%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/barings-llc-has-4059000-position-in-fortune-brands-home-security-inc-fbhs.html.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc is a holding company. The Company operates through four segments. The Cabinets segment includes custom, semi-custom and stock cabinetry for the kitchen, bath and other parts of the home under brand names, including Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Diamond, Kitchen Classics, Kitchen Craft, Schrock, Omega, Homecrest, Thomasville, StarMark and Ultracraft.

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.