Barings LLC Has $3,669,000 Holdings in Church & Dwight Company, Inc. (CHD)

Barings LLC held its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Company, Inc. (NYSE:CHD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,563 shares of the company’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 274.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight Company Inc. alerts:

Shares of Church & Dwight Company, Inc. (NYSE:CHD) traded up 1.15% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.19. 410,825 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.82. Church & Dwight Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.56 and a 52-week high of $54.18.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $898.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.87 million. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 24.21%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Company, Inc. will post $1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/barings-llc-has-3669000-holdings-in-church-dwight-company-inc-chd.html.

In related news, VP Steven J. Katz sold 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $561,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,657.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Leblanc sold 9,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total transaction of $484,345.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,815,810.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,858 shares of company stock valued at $9,996,631 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on CHD shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays PLC set a $49.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.24.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures and markets a range of household, personal care and specialty products. The Company’s segments include Consumer Domestic, Consumer International and Specialty Products Division (SPD). The Company also sells specialty products to industrial customers and distributors.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Company, Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.