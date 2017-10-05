Barclays PLC Boosts XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO) Price Target to $75.00

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) had its price objective upped by Barclays PLC from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on XPO. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Monday, June 5th. BidaskClub raised XPO Logistics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America Corporation assumed coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised XPO Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.67.

Get XPO Logistics Inc. alerts:

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) opened at 66.91 on Monday. XPO Logistics has a 1-year low of $31.68 and a 1-year high of $68.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.64 and a beta of 2.37.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post $1.91 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Barclays PLC Boosts XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO) Price Target to $75.00” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/barclays-plc-boosts-xpo-logistics-inc-xpo-price-target-to-75-00.html.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 8.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in XPO Logistics by 11.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in XPO Logistics by 63.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in XPO Logistics by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 461,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,107,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in XPO Logistics by 34.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 14,855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc is a global provider of supply chain solutions. The Company operates in two segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment provides freight brokerage, last mile, less-than-truckload (LTL), full truckload and global forwarding services. The Logistics segment provides a range of contract logistics services, including highly engineered and customized solutions, value-added warehousing and distribution, cold chain solutions and other inventory solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.