Barclays PLC Boosts XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO) Price Target to $75.00

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) had its price objective upped by Barclays PLC from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on XPO. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Monday, June 5th. BidaskClub raised XPO Logistics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America Corporation assumed coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised XPO Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.67.
XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) opened at 66.91 on Monday. XPO Logistics has a 1-year low of $31.68 and a 1-year high of $68.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.64 and a beta of 2.37.
XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post $1.91 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 8.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in XPO Logistics by 11.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in XPO Logistics by 63.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in XPO Logistics by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 461,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,107,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in XPO Logistics by 34.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 14,855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.
XPO Logistics Company Profile
XPO Logistics, Inc is a global provider of supply chain solutions. The Company operates in two segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment provides freight brokerage, last mile, less-than-truckload (LTL), full truckload and global forwarding services. The Logistics segment provides a range of contract logistics services, including highly engineered and customized solutions, value-added warehousing and distribution, cold chain solutions and other inventory solutions.
