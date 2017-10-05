Barbara Oil Co. Invests $976,000 in Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) Stock

Barbara Oil Co. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 670 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) opened at 195.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $197.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.32. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $161.29 and a 12 month high of $206.63.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post $9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.43%.

BDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.93.

In related news, EVP Ribo Alberto Mas sold 7,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.41, for a total transaction of $1,503,122.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,323 shares in the company, valued at $5,905,945.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gary M. Cohen sold 15,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.77, for a total value of $3,160,880.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,781 shares in the company, valued at $19,517,294.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,904 shares of company stock worth $15,242,688 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) is a global medical technology company engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of a range of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products. The Company operates through two segments: BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment produces an array of medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery in a range of settings.

