Bankrate (RATE) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

News articles about Bankrate (NYSE:RATE) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Bankrate earned a media sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the bank an impact score of 45.2016167389596 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Bankrate (RATE) remained flat at $13.95 during midday trading on Thursday. 171,060 shares of the stock traded hands. Bankrate has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $14.25. The company’s market capitalization is $1.24 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.89 and its 200 day moving average is $12.15.

Bankrate (NYSE:RATE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.60 million. Bankrate had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 6.50%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bankrate will post $0.70 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RATE shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered Bankrate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Bankrate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bankrate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Sidoti lowered Bankrate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Stephens lowered Bankrate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bankrate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

Bankrate Company Profile

Bankrate, Inc is a publisher, aggregator and distributor of personal finance content on the Internet. The Company provides consumers personal finance editorial content across multiple vertical categories, including mortgages, deposits, credit cards, senior care and other personal finance categories. The Company’s segments include Banking, Credit Cards, Senior Care and Other.

