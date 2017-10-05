Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $5.12 Million Stake in 58.com Inc. (WUBA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,869 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.08% of 58.com worth $5,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of 58.com in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of 58.com in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 58.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of 58.com in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of 58.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WUBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. raised shares of 58.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. HSBC Holdings plc raised shares of 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank AG raised shares of 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.27.

58.com Inc. (WUBA) opened at 65.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.83 and its 200 day moving average is $48.49. 58.com Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.58 and a 52 week high of $68.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 343.95 and a beta of 2.15.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The information services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.42. 58.com had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $382.81 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that 58.com Inc. will post $1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 58.com

58.com Inc is a holding company. The Company’s business consists of its online classifieds and listing platforms. Its online classifieds and listings platforms enable local merchants and consumers to connect, share information and conduct business in China. These platforms include 58, Ganji and Anjuke.

