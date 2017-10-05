Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 1,221 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.69% of Virtu Financial worth $4,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 37,626 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 27,225 shares during the period. Forward Management LLC lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 31,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 833,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,705,000 after acquiring an additional 86,760 shares during the period. 21.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Virtu Financial news, major shareholder North Island Ventures, Llc acquired 338,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $5,220,634.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek bought 6,346,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $99,000,018.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

VIRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Virtu Financial in a research report on Monday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Virtu Financial in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. cut Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.17.

Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ VIRT) opened at 16.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.58. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $19.07.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10). Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $77.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post $0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 188.24%.

Virtu Financial, Inc is a holding company. The Company is a technology-enabled market maker and liquidity provider to the financial markets across the world. It is engaged in buying or selling a range of securities and other financial instruments and earning small bid/ask spreads across various transactions.

