Bank of America Corporation Boosts YY Inc. (YY) Price Target to $101.00

YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) had its price target lifted by Bank of America Corporation from $89.00 to $101.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Vetr raised shares of YY from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.06 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of YY from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of YY from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) began coverage on shares of YY in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YY from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. YY presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.25.

YY (NASDAQ YY) opened at 88.77 on Monday. YY has a 12 month low of $37.81 and a 12 month high of $94.00.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The information services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.19. YY had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The firm had revenue of $384.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that YY will post $6.10 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in YY by 286.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 724,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,017,000 after acquiring an additional 536,850 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in YY by 245.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 28,104 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in YY by 107.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 583,091 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,886,000 after acquiring an additional 302,599 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in YY by 384.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 543,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,052,000 after acquiring an additional 431,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in YY during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,043,000. 55.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YY Inc (YY) is a social platform that engages users in real-time online group activities through voice, video and text on personal computers and mobile devices. The Company’s segments include YY IVAS and others, Huya broadcasting, and 100 Education. YY enables users to create and organize groups of varying sizes to discover and participate in a range of online activities, including music shows, online games, dating shows, live game broadcasting and e-learning.

