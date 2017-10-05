Deutsche Bank AG set a €6.60 ($7.76) target price on Banco Santander, S.A. (BME:SAN) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS AG set a €6.40 ($7.53) target price on Banco Santander, and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €6.80 ($8.00) target price on Banco Santander, and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. restated a neutral rating on shares of Banco Santander, in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €6.40 ($7.53) target price on Banco Santander, and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, S&P Global set a €6.30 ($7.41) target price on Banco Santander, and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €6.23 ($7.33).

Get Banco Santander S.A. alerts:

Banco Santander, (BME:SAN) traded up 2.75% on Wednesday, hitting $6.73. The stock had a trading volume of 5,474,384 shares. The firm has a market cap of $103.51 billion and a PE ratio of 12.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.54. Banco Santander, has a 52-week low of $4.23 and a 52-week high of $6.99.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/banco-santander-s-a-san-given-a-6-60-price-target-at-deutsche-bank-ag.html.

Banco Santander, Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA is a retail and commercial bank. The Banks segments include Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America and the United States. The Continental Europe segment covers all businesses in the Continental Europe. The United Kingdom segment includes the businesses developed by various units and branches in the country.

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.