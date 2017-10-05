Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $13.01 Million Stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust (NYSE:SNH) by 2,239.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 636,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 609,045 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Senior Housing Properties Trust were worth $13,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNH. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 15,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 1.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 1.2% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNH. UBS AG lowered their target price on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.93.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NYSE:SNH) opened at 19.67 on Thursday. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $17.14 and a 52 week high of $22.52.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NYSE:SNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Senior Housing Properties Trust had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $265.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Senior Housing Properties Trust will post $0.61 EPS for the current year.

Senior Housing Properties Trust Company Profile

Senior Housing Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s segments include triple net senior living communities that provide short term and long term residential care and other services for residents; managed senior living communities that provide short term and long term residential care and other services for residents; properties leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants (MOBs), and all other, including certain properties that offer wellness, fitness and spa services to members.

