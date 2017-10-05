Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys 106,656 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 3,635.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 106,656 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $11,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 1,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 28.5% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nicholas C. Silitch sold 14,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,638,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Pelletier sold 4,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.18, for a total transaction of $463,639.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,454.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) opened at 107.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.52. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.45 and a 12 month high of $115.26.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post $10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.63%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRU. BidaskClub raised Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.58.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, is a financial services company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers a range of financial products and services, which includes life insurance, annuities, retirement-related services, mutual funds and investment management. The Company’s operations consists of four divisions, which together encompass seven segments.

