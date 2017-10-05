Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Nike, Inc. (NKE)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nike, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,422 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its position in Nike by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in Nike by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 7,200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its position in Nike by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 14,894 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in Nike by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,082 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Nike by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. BidaskClub raised Nike from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.23.

In other Nike news, CFO Andrew Campion sold 5,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $339,886.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $1,630,983.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 177,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,325,706.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,117 shares of company stock worth $9,409,321 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Nike, Inc. (NYSE NKE) opened at 52.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.06. Nike, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.01 and a 12-month high of $60.53. The company has a market cap of $85.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.61.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Nike had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Nike, Inc. will post $2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

NIKE, Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing and selling of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories and services. The Company’s operating segments include North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Greater China, Japan and Emerging Markets. Its portfolio brands include the NIKE Brand, Jordan Brand, Hurley and Converse.

