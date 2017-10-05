Badger Meter (BMI) Earns News Impact Score of 0.06

News stories about Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Badger Meter earned a daily sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the scientific and technical instruments company an impact score of 44.658558816785 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

BMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Badger Meter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Sidoti reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Badger Meter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Shares of Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) remained flat at $50.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 172,124 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.28 and a 200 day moving average of $41.41. Badger Meter has a 52 week low of $29.30 and a 52 week high of $50.90.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Badger Meter had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $104.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter will post $1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In related news, Director Andrew J. Policano sold 8,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total value of $404,179.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,060.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard A. Meeusen sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $736,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 164,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,343,698.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,340 shares of company stock worth $2,859,651 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of products incorporating flow measurement, control and communication solutions, serving water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers around the world. The Company’s products measure water, oil, chemicals and other fluids, provide and communicate timely measurement data.

