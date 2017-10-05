Babcock (BW) Short Interest Up 82.5% in September

Babcock (NYSE:BW) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,514,877 shares, an increase of 82.5% from the August 31st total of 4,665,487 shares. Currently, 20.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,330,334 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

In other news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc bought 1,686,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $5,229,529.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Babcock alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Babcock by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 13,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Babcock by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Babcock by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Babcock by 30.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Babcock by 0.9% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BW shares. BidaskClub downgraded Babcock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Babcock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. UBS AG downgraded Babcock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Babcock from $10.00 to $3.70 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.18.

Shares of Babcock (NYSE BW) opened at 3.57 on Thursday. The firm’s market cap is $174.50 million. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.37. Babcock has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $17.72.

Babcock (NYSE:BW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($2.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($2.68). Babcock had a negative net margin of 14.41% and a negative return on equity of 35.95%. The business had revenue of $349.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Babcock will post ($2.51) EPS for the current year.

WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/babcock-bw-short-interest-up-82-5-in-september.html.

Babcock Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc is a technology-based provider of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment that includes a suite of boiler products and environmental systems, and services for power and industrial uses. The Company operates in three segments: Power, Renewable and Industrial.

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.