B2Gold Corp (BTG) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about B2Gold Corp (NYSE:BTG) (TSE:BTO) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. B2Gold Corp earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the basic materials company an impact score of 47.6792577874599 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BTG shares. ValuEngine upgraded B2Gold Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded B2Gold Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded B2Gold Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded B2Gold Corp from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

B2Gold Corp (NYSE BTG) opened at 2.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.67. B2Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $3.55.

B2Gold Corp Company Profile

