MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q1 2018 earnings estimates for MAM Software Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.06. B. Riley currently has a “Hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for MAM Software Group’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Get MAM Software Group Inc. alerts:

WARNING: “B. Riley Weighs in on MAM Software Group, Inc.’s Q1 2018 Earnings (MAMS)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/b-riley-weighs-in-on-mam-software-group-inc-s-q1-2018-earnings-mams.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAM Software Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of MAM Software Group (MAMS) traded down 0.0659% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.4351. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,476 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.22 million, a PE ratio of 25.2895 and a beta of 0.06. MAM Software Group has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $7.85.

About MAM Software Group

MAM Software Group, Inc (MAM) is a technology holding company. The Company is a provider of cloud-based business and on premise management solutions for the auto parts, tires and vertical distribution industries. Its segments include MAM UK and MAM NA. It operates through three subsidiaries: MAM Software, Inc (MAM NA), MAM Software Limited (MAM Ltd.) and Origin Software Solutions Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for MAM Software Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAM Software Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.