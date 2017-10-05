B. Riley Weighs in on MAM Software Group, Inc.’s Q1 2018 Earnings (MAMS)

MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q1 2018 earnings estimates for MAM Software Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.06. B. Riley currently has a “Hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for MAM Software Group’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAM Software Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.
Shares of MAM Software Group (MAMS) traded down 0.0659% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.4351. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,476 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.22 million, a PE ratio of 25.2895 and a beta of 0.06. MAM Software Group has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $7.85.
About MAM Software Group
MAM Software Group, Inc (MAM) is a technology holding company. The Company is a provider of cloud-based business and on premise management solutions for the auto parts, tires and vertical distribution industries. Its segments include MAM UK and MAM NA. It operates through three subsidiaries: MAM Software, Inc (MAM NA), MAM Software Limited (MAM Ltd.) and Origin Software Solutions Ltd.
Receive News & Ratings for MAM Software Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAM Software Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.