AZZ Inc. (AZZ) Position Lifted by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,077 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of AZZ worth $8,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in AZZ by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 17,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in AZZ by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in AZZ by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in AZZ by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in AZZ by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE AZZ) opened at 47.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.52. AZZ Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.80 and a 1-year high of $67.70.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). AZZ had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $190.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AZZ Inc. will post $2.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 17th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.52%.

In other news, CFO Paul Wesley Fehlman bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.31 per share, for a total transaction of $73,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,941.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas E. Ferguson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $247,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,744.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AZZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. BidaskClub lowered AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered AZZ from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on AZZ from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

AZZ Inc is a provider of galvanizing services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining and industrial markets. The Company operates through two segments: Energy segment and Galvanizing segment. Its Energy segment provides products and services designed to support industrial, nuclear and electrical applications.

