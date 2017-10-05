Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Holdings Reduced by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in Automatic Data Processing (NYSE:ADP) by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 118,322 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Grisanti Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Grisanti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on ADP shares. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Monday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Sunday, August 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Sunday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.29.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Maria Black sold 631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total transaction of $67,289.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,052. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 3,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.54, for a total transaction of $390,256.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,287 shares in the company, valued at $669,816.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,657 shares of company stock worth $4,457,476.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NYSE:ADP) opened at 111.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.94. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $85.48 and a 1-year high of $121.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.12 and a 200-day moving average of $104.22.

Automatic Data Processing (NYSE:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post $3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions to employers, offering solutions to businesses of various sizes. The Company also provides business process outsourcing solutions. Its segments include Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services.

