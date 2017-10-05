Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) Shares Bought by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,312 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth $656,000. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 6.4% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 25,100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 349,499 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,236,000 after purchasing an additional 16,629 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.0% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 626,674 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,182,000 after purchasing an additional 12,428 shares during the period. Finally, Pacad Investment Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter worth $2,168,000. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk Inc. alerts:

Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ ADSK) opened at 114.05 on Thursday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.15 and a 52-week high of $119.73. The stock’s market capitalization is $25.00 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.64 and its 200 day moving average is $103.46.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. Autodesk had a negative net margin of 30.01% and a negative return on equity of 60.14%. The firm had revenue of $501.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post ($0.54) EPS for the current year.

ADSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Evercore ISI set a $115.00 price target on shares of Autodesk and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.26.

WARNING: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/autodesk-inc-adsk-shares-bought-by-first-allied-advisory-services-inc.html.

In other Autodesk news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.12, for a total value of $2,778,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total transaction of $64,327.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,212 shares of company stock valued at $6,742,238. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc is a design software and services company, offering customers productive business solutions through technology products and services. The Company’s segments include Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC), Platform Solutions and Emerging Business (PSEB), Manufacturing (MFG), and Media and Entertainment (M&E).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.