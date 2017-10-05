Audentes Therapeutics (BOLD) vs. Its Rivals Critical Comparison

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BOLD) is one of 294 publicly-traded companies in the “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Audentes Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.1% of Audentes Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.2% of shares of all “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies are owned by institutional investors. 47.3% of Audentes Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of shares of all “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Audentes Therapeutics has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Audentes Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 6.61, suggesting that their average share price is 561% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Audentes Therapeutics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Audentes Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Audentes Therapeutics Competitors 719 3152 11754 262 2.73

Audentes Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $24.40, suggesting a potential downside of 10.82%. As a group, “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies have a potential upside of 29.35%. Given Audentes Therapeutics’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Audentes Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Audentes Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Audentes Therapeutics N/A N/A -49.68% Audentes Therapeutics Competitors -5,541.21% -391.90% -42.60%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Audentes Therapeutics and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Audentes Therapeutics N/A -$73.43 million -7.71 Audentes Therapeutics Competitors $473.33 million $171.79 million -7.09

Audentes Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Audentes Therapeutics. Audentes Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Audentes Therapeutics Company Profile

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. is an early-stage biotechnology company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from serious, life-threatening rare diseases caused by single gene defects. The Company has a portfolio of product candidates, including AT132 for the treatment of X-Linked Myotubular Myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar Syndrome (Crigler-Najjar); AT982 for the treatment of Pompe disease, and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of Catecholaminergic Polymorphic Ventricular Tachycardia (CASQ2-CPVT). The Company’s subsidiary is Audentes Therapeutics UK Ltd. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had not generated any revenues.

