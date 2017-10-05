ATN International, Inc. (ATNI) Stock Rating Lowered by Sidoti

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) was downgraded by Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday. They presently have a $57.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $73.00. Sidoti’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BWS Financial cut their price target on shares of ATN International from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

ATN International (NASDAQ ATNI) opened at 54.11 on Tuesday. ATN International has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $87.82. The company has a market cap of $876.26 million, a P/E ratio of 40.38 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.79 and a 200 day moving average of $64.12.

In other news, SVP Leonard Q. Slap sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $62,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,990. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 5,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc (ATN), formerly Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc, is a holding company. The Company’s segments include U.S. Telecom, International Telecom and Renewable Energy. In the United States, it provides wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services in rural markets to national, regional, local and selected international wireless carriers.

