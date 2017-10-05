Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (ACBI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company’s corporate and business banking services include lending and financing, treasury services and international banking. Its private banking products and services include deposit products such as checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts and certificates of deposit; credit products include home equity lines of credit, secured personal lines of credit, unsecured lines of credit, home improvement loans, car loans and credit cards and services include online banking and bill payment, wire transfers, automated teller machine, eDelivery of statements and documents and person-to-person payments. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ACBI. Gabelli initiated coverage on Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $20.00 target price on Atlantic Capital Bancshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) opened at 18.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.53. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The firm has a market cap of $474.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 1.03.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.10 million. Analysts predict that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post $0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Stone Point Capital Llc sold 3,109,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $51,300,595.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 15.3% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013,469 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,205,000 after acquiring an additional 134,285 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 1.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 962,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,290,000 after acquiring an additional 15,692 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 52.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 838,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,939,000 after acquiring an additional 290,120 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 8.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 780,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,835,000 after acquiring an additional 58,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $10,775,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank (the Bank). The Bank operates as a commercial bank. The Bank provides an array of credit, treasury management and deposit products and services to growth businesses, middle market corporations, commercial real estate developers and investors, and private clients.

