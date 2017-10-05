AstraZeneca plc (AZN) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank AG

AstraZeneca plc (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank AG in a report issued on Thursday. They currently have a GBX 5,600 ($74.28) price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Deutsche Bank AG’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($79.59) target price on shares of AstraZeneca plc in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays PLC set a GBX 6,300 ($83.57) target price on shares of AstraZeneca plc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,800 ($63.67) target price on shares of AstraZeneca plc in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Natixis upgraded shares of AstraZeneca plc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 5,000 ($66.32) to GBX 5,738 ($76.11) in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC dropped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca plc from GBX 5,500 ($72.95) to GBX 5,300 ($70.30) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca plc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,111.27 ($67.80).

AstraZeneca plc (LON:AZN) opened at 5100.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,709.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,894.42. AstraZeneca plc has a 1-year low of GBX 3,996.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 5,520.00. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 64.57 billion.

In related news, insider Nazneen Rahman purchased 39 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4,370 ($57.97) per share, with a total value of £1,704.30 ($2,260.64).

AstraZeneca plc Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC (AstraZeneca) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovery and development of products, which are then manufactured, marketed and sold. The Company focuses on three main therapy areas: Oncology, Cardiovascular & Metabolic Disease (CVMD) and Respiratory, while selectively pursuing therapies in Autoimmunity, Infection and Neuroscience.

