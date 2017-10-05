Astoria Financial Corporation (AF) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News headlines about Astoria Financial Corporation (NYSE:AF) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Astoria Financial Corporation earned a coverage optimism score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the savings and loans company an impact score of 45.8776892374837 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Astoria Financial Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Astoria Financial Corporation in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.50 target price on shares of Astoria Financial Corporation in a research note on Sunday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Get Astoria Financial Corporation alerts:

Shares of Astoria Financial Corporation (AF) traded down 0.60% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.50. The stock had a trading volume of 16,922,941 shares. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.50 and its 200 day moving average is $19.89. Astoria Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $21.90.

Astoria Financial Corporation (NYSE:AF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Astoria Financial Corporation had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $90.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.76 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Astoria Financial Corporation will post $0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gerard C. Keegan sold 34,153 shares of Astoria Financial Corporation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $681,010.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,414 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,575.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Monte N. Redman sold 50,000 shares of Astoria Financial Corporation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 435,902 shares of company stock worth $8,613,709 over the last quarter. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/astoria-financial-corporation-af-receiving-somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-analysis-shows.html.

About Astoria Financial Corporation

Astoria Financial Corporation is a unitary savings and loan holding company. The Company’s principal business is the operation of its subsidiary, Astoria Bank. Astoria Bank’s primary business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and businesses and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations, principal repayments on loans and securities and borrowings, primarily in multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage loans, one- to four-family, or residential, mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

Receive News & Ratings for Astoria Financial Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astoria Financial Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.