Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (AHL) PT Lowered to $43.00 at UBS AG

Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:AHL) had its target price trimmed by UBS AG from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Monday, www.benzinga.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

AHL has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays PLC lowered their price target on Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Buckingham Research started coverage on Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (AHL) opened at 40.80 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.65. Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited has a one year low of $35.05 and a one year high of $57.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.70.

Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:AHL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.54). Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $562.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited will post $0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. TLP Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited

Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited is a holding company. The Company underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance on a global basis. It manages its business as two business segments: Aspen Insurance and Aspen Reinsurance (Aspen Re). The reinsurance segment consists of property catastrophe reinsurance (including the business written through Aspen Capital Markets), other property reinsurance (risk excess, pro rata and facultative), casualty reinsurance (U.S.

