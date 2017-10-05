Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (ASNA) Position Lifted by OxFORD Asset Management LLP

OxFORD Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA) by 117.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,182,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 637,840 shares during the quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.62% of Ascena Retail Group worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 54,175.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,051,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $89,680,000 after acquiring an additional 21,012,911 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 72.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 19,090,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,377,000 after acquiring an additional 8,025,583 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 14.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,634,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101,044 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 12.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,899,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapience Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 97.6% in the second quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 5,451,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. FBR & Co set a $3.00 price target on Ascena Retail Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $5.00 price target on Ascena Retail Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Cowen and Company reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Ascena Retail Group in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Ascena Retail Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ascena Retail Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Ascena Retail Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.83.

Shares of Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA) opened at 2.23 on Thursday. The firm’s market cap is $428.14 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.63. Ascena Retail Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $8.19.

Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. Ascena Retail Group had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ascena Retail Group, Inc. will post $0.17 EPS for the current year.

Ascena Retail Group Company Profile

Ascena Retail Group, Inc is a specialty retailer of apparel for women and tween girls. The Company operates through six segments: ANN, Justice, Lane Bryant, maurices, dressbarn and Catherines. The ANN segment offers feminine classics and fashion choices, sold primarily under the Ann Taylor and LOFT brands.

