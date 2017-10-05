Asbury Automotive Group Inc (ABG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group Inc (NYSE:ABG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Asbury Automotive Group is one of the largest automotive retailers in the United States. They sell, finance and service a diverse range of foreign and domestic automobile brands. “

Get Asbury Automotive Group Inc alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Craig Hallum reissued a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised Asbury Automotive Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a hold rating and set a $61.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Asbury Automotive Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.75.

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) opened at 61.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.45. Asbury Automotive Group has a one year low of $47.50 and a one year high of $71.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.13 and a 200 day moving average of $56.83.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.09). Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 46.58% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group will post $6.34 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/asbury-automotive-group-inc-abg-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

In related news, insider William Frederick Stax sold 495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $26,853.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at $248,790.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis E. Clements sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $293,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,348.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,444 shares of company stock worth $5,700,889 in the last 90 days. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,671,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,072,000 after purchasing an additional 156,996 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,840,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,055,000 after purchasing an additional 62,905 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 820,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,403,000 after purchasing an additional 33,383 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter worth $45,869,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 592,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,477,000 after purchasing an additional 24,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc is an automotive retailer in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned and operated 93 new vehicle franchises, representing 28 brands of automobiles at 77 dealership locations, and 23 collision centers in the United States. In addition, as of December 31, 2016, it owned and operated two standalone used vehicle stores in Florida.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asbury Automotive Group (ABG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.