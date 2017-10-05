Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (ARTW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 7.54%.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. (ARTW) opened at 2.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.89. Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $4.70. The firm’s market capitalization is $9.98 million.

About Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc is engaged in the fabrication and sale of specialized farm machinery in the agricultural sector of the United States. The Company manufactures agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, pressurized steel vessels and steel cutting tools. The Company operates through four segments: Agricultural Products, Pressurized Vessels, Modular Buildings and Tools.

