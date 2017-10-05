Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) Holdings Raised by S&T Bank PA

S&T Bank PA raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the quarter. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AJG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,149,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,067,000 after buying an additional 571,235 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,173,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,425,000 after buying an additional 187,329 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,961,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,716,000 after buying an additional 220,949 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,598,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,020,000 after buying an additional 325,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,758,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,933,000 after buying an additional 201,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 3,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $208,065.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,297.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $587,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,649,003.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,500 shares of company stock worth $1,804,115. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AJG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank AG downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays PLC increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.71.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) traded up 0.44% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.87. The company had a trading volume of 83,320 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.59 and its 200-day moving average is $57.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $47.16 and a 12-month high of $62.07. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.21.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post $3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.90%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co and its subsidiaries are engaged in providing insurance brokerage and consulting services, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. The Company operates through three segments: brokerage, risk management and corporate.

