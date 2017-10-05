Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Arotech Corporation operates two business divisions: Electric Fuel Batteries — developing and manufacturing zinc-air batteries for military and homeland security applications and developing electric vehicle batteries for zero emission public transportation; and Arotech Defense — consisting of IES Interactive, which provides advanced high-tech multimedia training systems for law enforcement and paramilitary organizations, MDT Armor, which provides vehicle armoring for the military, industrial and private sectors, and Arcon Security. “

Get Arotech Corporation alerts:

Separately, B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Arotech Corporation in a research note on Sunday, August 13th.

Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX) opened at 4.05 on Monday. The company’s market capitalization is $106.17 million. Arotech Corporation has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day moving average of $3.43.

Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $21.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.70 million. Arotech Corporation had a positive return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arotech Corporation will post $0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Arotech Corporation (ARTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/arotech-corporation-artx-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Arotech Corporation by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,179,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 181,902 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Arotech Corporation by 35.9% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 436,266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 115,254 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Arotech Corporation in the first quarter worth $676,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Arotech Corporation by 32.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,082,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 264,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Arotech Corporation by 73.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 20,461 shares during the last quarter. 21.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arotech Corporation

Arotech Corporation is a defense and security products and services company, engaged in providing interactive simulation for military, law enforcement and commercial markets, and batteries and charging systems for the military, commercial and medical markets. The Company operates through two segments: Training and Simulation Division, and Power Systems Division.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arotech Corporation (ARTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arotech Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arotech Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.